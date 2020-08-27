NHL Postpones Playoff Games Until Saturday

The National Hockey League Player elected not to play in Stanley Cup playoff games Thursday and Friday.

The NHL said it supported the players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the second round schedule.

The NHL played its games Wednesday night while NBA players opted not to play in reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. The WNBA also did not play, along with some Major League Baseball games.

NBCUniversal’s NBC and NBCSN televise carry the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Many NHL players were critical of the decision to play Wednesday.

“Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice,” the league and players said in a statement. “We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society.”