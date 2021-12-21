NHL Postpones Games Through Christmas Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The National Hockey League has postponed all of its games through Christmas as the COVID-19 virus continues to deliver body blows to the major pro sports league schedules.

The NHL, which has seen a reported 15 percent of its players placed in COVID-19 virus protocols, will stop play after tonight’s games and resume its regular season on December 27, according to the league. All team facilities will remain closed through Dec. 26, said league officials.

With the five games pulled off the schedule this week, the NHL has now postponed 49 regular-season games due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the league.

The @NHL and @NHLPA have agreed to begin the Holiday Break after Tuesday’s games. Practices will resume on Dec. 26 and the League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27. https://t.co/0Bmu8dlZ1M pic.twitter.com/JHbxtzMX6DDecember 21, 2021 See more

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has also wrecked havoc on the National Basketball Association and the National Football League schedules over the past week. The NBA has postponed seven games since December 14 as more than 70 players are currently in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to CBSsports.com.

The National Football League this past weekend rescheduled three games due to the spread of the virus across the league. Saturday’s postponed Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game was played last night, while Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles games will be played tonight (December 21). ■