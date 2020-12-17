NFL Channel to Kick Off on Vizio SmartCast

The National Football league is launching its streaming NFL Channel on the Vizio SmartCast platform, available free to users of Vizio smart TVs.

“Vizio is pleased to offer our millions of viewers free access to NFL content and programming on the NFL Channel,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development, Vizio. “This addition to Vizio’s extensive channel lineup allows SmartCast viewers access to some of the best moments in NFL history.”

The NFL Channel features content from NFL Films and NFL Media, featuring highlights from some of the league’s most memorable games It also includes series dedicated to celebrating the NFL’s 100th season in 2019 such as NFL’s 100 Greatest, NFL 100 All-Time Team and NFL 100 Generations.

The channel also has past seasons of the Emmy award-winning series Hard Knocks plus NFL Game Replay, NFL Mic'd Up, NFL Top 10, The Top 100 Players of 2019 and Around the NFL.

“We are thrilled to provide fans more exciting NFL content from their favorite teams and players year-round through the NFL Channel on Vizi,” said Jesse Wallace, NFL VP of affiliate sales and distribution. “We know our fans will enjoy rediscovering award-winning shows and reliving some of the greatest games and moments that make the NFL special.”