Nexstar's KTXL Launching Political Affairs Series

Nexstar's Fox affiliate KTXL-TV Sacramento, Calif., said it will launch a locally produced half-hour political affairs show.

Inside California Politics will debut Sunday, March 1, at 7:30 a.m. PT. The California primary, one of the "Super Tuesday" primaries, is March 3.

The show will be hosted by principal anchor Nikki Laurenzo. The first episode will focus on the primary and feature California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talking about the primary process and Republican and Democratic strategists talking about the "challenges" facing the Democratic presidential candidates. It will also look at what the candidates are doing to woo the important Latino vote.

Laurenzo will also host a weekly "perspective" segment focusing on a single issue.

“This is a great opportunity for Fox40 to serve its viewers with high-quality local political affairs programming, designed to help them better understand the local, state and national issues that affect them every day,” said KTXL-TV VP and GM Leigh White.