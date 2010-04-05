Nexstar Plans $325 Million Senior Note Offering

Nexstar Broadcasting Group intends to offer $325

million worth of senior secured second lien notes. Mission Broadcasting

will be a co-issuer of the notes; Nexstar manages a number of Mission's stations.

Nexstar and Mission intend to use the proceeds from the

offering to help repurchase Nexstar's outstanding 13% Senior Subordinated

Payment-in-Kind Notes due 2014 and to refinance both groups' existing senior

secured credit facilities, among other things.

Nexstar and Mission have also proposed an amendment to

each of their senior secured credit facilities, which, among other items, would

extend the maturity of their existing facilities, adjust the existing leverage

covenants, permit the incurrence of the additional indebtedness and grant the

second-priority senior secured lien securing the notes.

Under the proposed amendments, the

two groups are seeking to reduce their revolving commitments to an aggregate

$75 million allocated between each credit agreement and refinancing the Term

Loan B facilities in aggregate amount equal to $100 million. The amendments

will become effective concurrently with the completion of the offering of

notes.

Irving-based Nexstar owns,

operates or provides services for 62 stations in 34 markets.