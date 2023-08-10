Nexstar Extends Communications Head Gary Weitman’s Contract
Exec joined Nexstar in 2019
Nexstar Media Group said it extended the employment agreement of Gary Weitman, executive VP and chief communications officer.
Weitman will continue to report to Perry Sook, Nexstar’s founder, chairman and CEO.
“We are extremely pleased to be extending Gary’s employment agreement with Nexstar,” said Sook.
“Since joining the company in 2019, he has done an outstanding job telling the story of our growth, as we launched NewsNation, acquired The Hill and The CW Network, and continued expanding our broadcast footprint,” Sook said. “He is a guardian of the company’s reputation, well-respected by his peers, and has established deep and meaningful relationships with reporters across the media industry.”
Weitman joined Nexstar following its acquisition of Tribune Media Co. and has been in the strategic communications field for nearly 30 years.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.