Nexstar, Altafiber Reach Long-Term Distribution Deal in Ohio Markets

Nexstar Media Group said it reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with Altafiber, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell.

The deal covers retransmission consent for WDTN-TV, Dayton, and carriage of the NewsNation cable network.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Nexstar as we expand into the Dayton market with our best-in-class fiber Internet service, and to give our Cincinnati customers access to NewsNation,” said Jason Praeter, president and general manager of Atafiber’s Network Division.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“As the country’s fastest-growing cable news network, we are very pleased to be adding thousands of new subscribers to our national reach,” said Sean Compton, president of the Networks Division of Nexstar Media. “We’re looking forward to making our news, analysis and talk programing available to Altafiber subscribers in these important markets.” ■