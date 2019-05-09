Newsy Comes to fuboTV

Newsy will now be available to users of startup virtual pay TV service fuboTV.

The Scripps-owned digital news channel won’t be in fuboTV’s $54.99, 95-channel base package. But it will be in fuboTV’s $5.99 Extra add-on bundle. It will also be available in the $64.99 Family Deluxe package, and the $74.99 Ultra bundle.

The streaming news platform is currently available via SlingTV and YouTube TV, and it's carried in the linear TV packages of numerous cable operators. Newsy claims to reach 40 million pay TV users.

“Newsy’s incredible growth in the cable and over-the-top ecosystems is a testament to the strength of our brand with both audiences and advertisers in this evolving marketplace, and joining fuboTV is another milestone in our expansion,” said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO of Newsy, in a statement. “Our approach to bringing context to the day’s most important stories brings much-needed perspective viewers won’t get from legacy news brands.”

Newsy’s fuboTV announcement comes as another digital news streamer, Cheddar, got purchased by Altice USA for $200 million.

For its part, Cheddar also aggressively signed vMVPD deals with operators like fuboTV, pre acquisition.