'NewsHour' Launches Political Page
Add
PBS NewsHour to an increasingly
competitive online political news site scene that includes Politico.com and
NationalJournal.com.
NewsHour has launched
PBS NewsHour Politics (www.pbs.org/newshour/politics) billed as a new
page offering "timely and insightful reporting, video and analysis on
daily political developments in Washington and around the country."
Features
include a daily morning line blog, the top 25 political Twitter feeds to watch
and an interactive calendar of political events. In addition, NewsHour's David Chalian,
Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff will appear in a Web-only Monday daybook feature
talking about the news of the week.
Allbritton's Politico.com,
which has become a must-surf in D.C. political circles, has just hired its
first opinion writers, while National Journal has almost weekly announced a
new, high-profile reporter or editor hire as it beefs up its operations.
