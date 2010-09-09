'NewsHour' Launches Political Page

Add

PBS NewsHour to an increasingly

competitive online political news site scene that includes Politico.com and

NationalJournal.com.

NewsHour has launched

PBS NewsHour Politics (www.pbs.org/newshour/politics) billed as a new

page offering "timely and insightful reporting, video and analysis on

daily political developments in Washington and around the country."

Features

include a daily morning line blog, the top 25 political Twitter feeds to watch

and an interactive calendar of political events. In addition, NewsHour's David Chalian,

Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff will appear in a Web-only Monday daybook feature

talking about the news of the week.

Allbritton's Politico.com,

which has become a must-surf in D.C. political circles, has just hired its

first opinion writers, while National Journal has almost weekly announced a

new, high-profile reporter or editor hire as it beefs up its operations.