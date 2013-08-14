News Operations to FCC: Preserve Our Wireless Mic Channels

As the FCC considers how to repacking and

reconfigure the broadcast band after the broadcast spectrum incentive auctions,

network and local TV news operations want to make sure it continues to reserve

two channels in each market for wireless microphones.

In a letter to the

FCC, the four major broadcast news nets, the Radio-Television Digital News

Association, broadcast groups and others said they were concerned that the FCC's

band plan discussions don't appear to include preserving "a future with

clean spectrum for microphones." The groups say that would put lifesaving

news and information at risk.

"[A] band plan

that eliminates all dedicated spectrum for wireless microphones just three

years after the Commission created the two-channel reservation with the express

recognition of its importance--would be highly arbitrary and capricious."

They argue that big

events could draw hundreds of microphones from not only domestic TV and radio

stations and broadcast and cable network news outlets, but international

outlets, print journalists using multimedia, online news operations and

bloggers.

They say

interference-free use of wireless mics was "integral" to the coverage

of the Boston Marathon bombing, tornados in Oklahoma, and the Derecho

and "Snowmageddon" storms that hit Washington.