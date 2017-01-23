News Media Alliance Backs FCC's Pai

The News Media Alliance has come out strongly in support of Ajit Pai for FCC chair.

In a statement, the alliance—which represents almost 2,000 news outlets—applauded the reports, including in B&C, that Pai, the senior Republican, would be the new chairman. President-elect Donald Trump met personally with Pai last week.

“I applaud the expected appointment of Ajit Pai as the next Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)," said David Chavern, News Media Alliance president.

"Commissioner Pai has been an avid supporter of the news media industry, recognizing the importance of investment in journalism," said Chavern. “His continued service and leadership would be a valuable contribution to the Commission.”

Pai has argued that loosening broadcast ownership regs could help struggling news operations. He also strongly opposed an FCC survey, eventually scrapped, that would have asked broadcast news execs how they made editorial decisions.