News of FCC Spectrum Item Draws Industry Reactions

The news that the FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski Friday would circulate a proposed framework for spectrum incentive

auctions drew quick reaction from some key stakeholders eager to find out how

it will affect them.

"NAB looks forward to

working with the FCC and Congress to implement spectrum incentive auction

legislation," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis

Wharton. "We have no quarrel with television stations choosing to

voluntarily participate in the auction process. Our overriding objective

remains the preservation of a vibrant future for free and local TV stations

that serve tens of millions of Americans every day with quality entertainment,

local news, the most popular sports, and life-saving weather warnings."

On the wireless side, CTIA President Steve Largent called it a vital step.

"We appreciate that the Commission will take a thoughtful, thorough and efficient approach in this proceeding so the unused and underutilized spectrum is reallocated to its highest and best use in an accelerated timeframe.

"As CTIA has consistently stated, the economic impact of bringing additional spectrum to market will be tremendous. The FCC is taking a vital step that will foster continued growth in the U.S. while encouraging wireless innovation that will have a significant impact on many additional sectors of our economy, including education, healthcare, transportation and energy."

The

Consumer Electronics Association, which has pushed hard for government

reclamation of broadcast spectrum to feed the growing number of wireless

devices its members manufacture, applauded the move.

"CEA commends the

Commission on the upcoming release of the notice of proposed rulemaking

pertaining to voluntary broadcast incentive auctions," said Julie Kearney,

VP of regulatory affairs. "The auctions will yield innumerable benefits

for American consumers to access wireless broadband and ensure that devices

such as smartphones and tablets can continue to connect to those networks. We

applaud the FCC for its work in helping the U.S. maintain its

leadership in global technology and innovation by making sure our wireless

broadband products have more usable spectrum."

The

FCC is making numerous detailed recommendations on how to conduct the auctions,

compensate broadcasters for their spectrum or for repacking those who remain in

business, and make the spectrum attractive for wireless bidders.

It

will give industry three-plus months to comment, with the goal of voting an

order in Mid-2013 and finishing the auctions in 2014.