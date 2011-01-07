News Corp. Adds Two To D.C. Shop

Kathy Ramsey, ex of the National Association of Broadcasters

(NAB) and currently with The Fritts Group, headed by former NAB President Eddie

Fritts, is joining News Corp.'s Washington office as VP, government relations,

according to sources familiar with the move.

In addition, Kris Jones, currently NAB's VP of media

relations, will join the News Corp. shop as a director of government relations.

Both moves are expected to be officially announced Monday.

Ramsey's is a new post, while Jones replaces Paul Jackson,

who is exiting. News Corp. is a client of Fritts Group.

The Washington office is headed by Mike Regan, executive VP,

government relations, and Maureen O'Connell, senior VP, government relations.