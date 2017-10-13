Newberry Joins NAB

Steve Newberry, former NAB joint board chair, has joined the broadcast trade association as executive VP for strategic planning and special projects.



Newberry, who is CEO of Commonwealth Broadcasting, has also been a Washington-based communications consultant since 2015. He was on the joint board when it selected current NAB President Gordon Smith to succeed David Rehr atop the association back in September 2009.



Among the special projects Newberry will be focusing on is NAB's move to a new headquarters, which is planned for 2019.



NAB is moving from a DuPont Circle location, not far from the FCC's previous 19th Street headquarters, to a location closer to the FCC and Capitol Hill.