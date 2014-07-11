NewBay Examines Social Media, Online with Political Ad Spending Webinar

Social media played an integral role age in shaping the 2012 presidential election and will become even more pivotal, in concert with online advertising, in helping to determine the outcome of the 2014 midterm races.

In the second of three meetings under its “Political Webinar Series: Midterm Elections,” NewBay Media will examine the role of online spending on the midterm elections and how it can impact media players’ revenue and bottom line during “The March of Online" session on Thursday, July 17 at 2 p.m. (ET).

Moderated by B&C contributing editor Jill Goldsmith, “The March of Online” webinar -- under NewBay’s TVBiz umbrella -- will provide insights as to how Google, Facebook, Twitter and smaller platforms are engaged in these efforts. It will also examine how new technologies and tools are helping advertisers connect with voters on mobile and online, track competition and measure impact. Moreover, the webinar will explore the means by which traditional media can capitalize by selling digital inventory alongside TV spots.

For the full story visit Multichannel.com.



