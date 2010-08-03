New York House Members Urge Approval of Comcast/NBCU Deal

Add 11 New York House members to the Congress folk asking the

FCC and Department of Justice to get off the stick and approve the Comcast/NBCU

merger.

In a letter dated last Friday, the members, who include Democrats

Eliot Engel, Ed Towns and Steve Israel and Republican Chris Lee, said they

recognized that large companies needed government scrutiny when they get

together, but that review should not "drag on indefinitely."

They cited the numerous Hill hearings on the deal, the public

interest conditions and intervening side deals with producers, affiliates and

minority groups, and the FCC's marathon Chicago hearing as evidence the deal

had been vetted. They also suggested the public had had ample opportunity to

weigh in as well, with five months to file comments and another two to file

replies (which are now due Aug. 19).

"With this large record of information, we hope you will

conclude the regulatory review process in a timely matter and approve the

merger."

In a letter filed Monday, Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) suggested

timely would be no later than Dec. 1, essentially a year after the deal was

announced.