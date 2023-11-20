New TGL Golf League Delays Start After Florida Dome Deflates

New golf league TGL, backed by golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, said it will postpone the start of its inaugural season by a year after the dome it will play in collapsed last week.

The TGL was planning to tee off January 9. Now its first season won’t start till early 2025, the league said.

ESPN acquired rights to televise TGL play.

“We are partners with TGL and fully support their decision. We have believed in them and their vision from the beginning, and that has not changed,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN executive VP, programming and acquisitions.

The additional time to plan, test and rehearse will only make it better. We look forward to launching the inaugural season on ESPN,” Durant said.

In a statement, the TGL said a failure in a temporary power system and backup systems used during construction caused the dome to deflate, which caused damage to the air-supported dome section of the site.

TGL said there were no injuries.

“Following discussions with key partners, including players, our six team ownership groups, PGA Tour leadership and our commercial partners, SoFi, ESPN and Palm Beach State College, the decision has been made to postpone the start of the TGL season until early 2025,” TGL said. “Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams.”

In a statement, McIlroy said: “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”