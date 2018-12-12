New Season of ‘American Idol’ Begins on ABC March 3

American Idol starts season two on ABC Sunday, March 3. The show shifted to ABC earlier this year after 15 seasons on Fox.

ABC drama Whiskey Cavalier, about a team of spies looking to save the world, will premiere Feb. 27. Scott Foley stars.

The Fix, about an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat after prosecuting an A-list movie star for double murder, moves to rural Washington, and comes back when the same star is a suspect in another murder, begins March 18.

Grand Hotel, an Eva Longoria drama about the last family-owned hotel in Miami Beach, starts June 17.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, poked fun at the Whiskey Cavalier name during ABC’s upfront presentation in the spring. “Should we cancel it now?” he quipped.

In other scheduling matters, eight weeks of two-hour 20/20 programs starts Friday, Jan. 4.

America’s Funniest Home Videos expands to two hours starting Sunday, Jan. 6, with a rerun followed by a new episode. That leads into a two-hour block of Shark Tank, which will have a new episode, then a rerun. The AFHV and Shark Tank blocks will be cut to an hour apiece when American Idol begins.

A new season of Match Game premieres Wednesday, Jan. 9. The Goldbergs spinoff Schooledstarts that night, too, leading out of Goldbergs.

A Million Little Things returns on a new night Thursday, Jan. 17. It will be in the 9 p.m. slot.

American Housewife returns on its new night, Tuesday, Feb. 5, airing at 8 p.m.

The season premiere of For the People is March 7.