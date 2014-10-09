New Net Neutrality Alliance Formed

Fans of strong network neutrality rules (read Title II) have formed a new alliance, the Internet Freedom Business Alliance, to lobby for "the most legally sound and simplest path" to restoring the FCC's Open Internet order.

The new group bills itself as backing a "free market" approach to an Open Internet. It is not clear which of the many variations of new rules on the table fits that bill—a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment—but the alliance is filled with Title II reclassification fans, including COMPTEL, Kickstarter, Vimeo, Tumblr, reddit and others, and some signal was given by alliance member Tumblr.

"Only bright-line rules that can prevent fast lanes and traffic discrimination will continue to foster free expression and ensure that aspiring entrepreneurs can innovate simply with great ideas and the ability to execute against them," said Tumblr general counsel, Ari Shahdadi.

