New Hires at NCTA

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association has added two new executives.



Mark Kulish is senior VP, finance and administration, effective immediately, and Robert Rubinovitz was named VP, research and analysis, effective April 2.



Kulish comes USTelecom, where he had been SVP, administration and CFO. He is succeeding Bruce Carnes at NCTA, who retired.



Rubinovitz had been with the Department of Commerce as deputy chief economist.