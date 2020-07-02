New Fios Subs Get Hulu as Well as Disney Plus
Verizon pushing fiber internet service
Verizon said it is offering some new subscribers to its Fios fiber internet service 12 months of Hulu free.
The offer is in addition to the 12 months of Disney Plus already being offered to subscribers to both Fios and Verizon’s mobile phone service.
Both Hulu and Disney Plus are from the Walt Disney Co.
Verizon said that subscribers who order a Fios 200Mbps connection get Disney Plus for 12 months. Subscribers who order a 400Mbps connection get Hulu for six months and Disney Plus for 12 months.
New Fios Gigabit subscribers get 12 months of both Hulu and Disney Plus. They also get a free Stream TV from Verizon.
Verizon earlier this year introduced its Mix & Match on Fios program, which lets subscriber pick from different levels of Internet and pay-TV services.
