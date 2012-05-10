New FCC Commissioners Still Waiting on White House Paperwork
Midday Thursday there was still no word on just when the two
new FCC commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai might be sworn in. They
were approved unanimously by the Senate earlier this week, but, according to
sources, were still waiting on the White House to finish the paperwork.
After that, they can be sworn in and get to work. Frequently
the chairman does the swearing in at the FCC, but not necessarily. In the case
of Genachowski as chairman, it was at the Supreme Court by Justice David
Souter, for whom Genachowski had clerked.
The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled an FCC oversight
hearing for next week, which usually means an appearance by the commissioners
and could feature the chairman of the committee, Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.),
talking to his soon-to-be former top aide, nominee Rosenworcel, in her new role
as FCC commissioner -- Republican Pai would be the other new face at the
witness table.
But that was looking less likely as the week progressed
without more progress on the swearings-in.
Both nominees sailed through their Commerce Committee
confirmation hearings last fall with bipartisan support, but ran into a hold
from Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) over an issue unrelated to their
qualifications. That hold was lifted last week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.