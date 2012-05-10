New FCC Commissioners Still Waiting on White House Paperwork

Midday Thursday there was still no word on just when the two

new FCC commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai might be sworn in. They

were approved unanimously by the Senate earlier this week, but, according to

sources, were still waiting on the White House to finish the paperwork.

After that, they can be sworn in and get to work. Frequently

the chairman does the swearing in at the FCC, but not necessarily. In the case

of Genachowski as chairman, it was at the Supreme Court by Justice David

Souter, for whom Genachowski had clerked.

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled an FCC oversight

hearing for next week, which usually means an appearance by the commissioners

and could feature the chairman of the committee, Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.),

talking to his soon-to-be former top aide, nominee Rosenworcel, in her new role

as FCC commissioner -- Republican Pai would be the other new face at the

witness table.

But that was looking less likely as the week progressed

without more progress on the swearings-in.

Both nominees sailed through their Commerce Committee

confirmation hearings last fall with bipartisan support, but ran into a hold

from Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) over an issue unrelated to their

qualifications. That hold was lifted last week.