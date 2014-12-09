New Century Cities Adds New Member

A consortium of cities and counties working together to expand municipal broadband has added its 50th member, Medina County, Ohio, the group said.

New Century Cities formed in October to present a united front on the issue. Cable operators have pushed back on municipal broadband initiatives, arguing that they are often unfair government-funded overbuilds of existing service.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is a big backer of municipal broadband, arguing that the ISP pushback is an attempt to prevent price and service competition.

