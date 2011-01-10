New Bill Targets Gun-Related Images, Speech

There is a new kind of

Brady bill in the works on Capitol Hill, but rather than restricting gun use,

this would restrict the use of gun-related images or speech about a member of

Congress or other federal official.

Rep. Bob Brady (D-Pa.) says

he is working on a bill to make it a federal crime to use "language or

symbols" that could be interpreted as inciting violence against a member

of Congress, he told CNN in an interview.

Brady's bill comes

following the Arizona shootings and criticisms of Sarah Palin using a

crosshairs symbol to target Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' district back in

March after Giffords, who was seriously wounded in the shooting and the

apparent target, voted for the Obama healthcare bill.

"You can't

put bulls eyes or crosshairs on a United States congressman or a federal

official," Brady told CNN.

Palin said last March that

criticisms of her rhetoric as inciting violence were off base. Those criticisms

included from Giffords, who said at the time such attacks "have

consequences," a phrase echoed by her supporters following the shooting

that left her struggling for life with a bullet wound to the head.

Others were arguing Monday

that both sides of the political spectrum talk tough about their opponents,

including candidate Barack Obama's comment in 2008 that if Philadelphia

Republicans bring a knife to the political fight, "we bring a gun."

Brady's office was not

available for comment on the bill.