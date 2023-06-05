‘Never Have I Ever’ Final Season, ‘Cruel Summer’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (June 5-11)

The final-season debut of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and the return of Freeform’s mystery/thriller series Cruel Summer highlight a busy show-premiere schedule for the first full week of June.

The Mindy Kaling-created Never Have I Ever will return June 8 for its fourth and final season as it continues to follow the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teenage girl who, along with her friends, is navigating her senior year of high school. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet.

Debuting June 5 is the second season of Cruel Summer, Freeform’s young-adult-targeted anthology drama series. Much like the series’ first season, the show’s sophomore campaign will revolve around an incident that affects the lives of two main characters over a three-year span.

Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood star in the 10-episode series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 5 to June 11. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:

June 6: 30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World (sports documentary), ESPN

June 6: Burden of Proof (documentary series), HBO

June 7: Arnold (documentary series), Netflix

June 7: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (returning series), FXX

June 7: Somewhere Boy (drama), Hulu

June 8: Based On a True Story (dramedy), Peacock

June 9: The Crowded Room (drama), Apple TV Plus

June 9: Flamin’ Hot (drama), Hulu and Disney Plus