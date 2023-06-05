‘Never Have I Ever’ Final Season, ‘Cruel Summer’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (June 5-11)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The final-season debut of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and the return of Freeform’s mystery/thriller series Cruel Summer highlight a busy show-premiere schedule for the first full week of June.
The Mindy Kaling-created Never Have I Ever will return June 8 for its fourth and final season as it continues to follow the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teenage girl who, along with her friends, is navigating her senior year of high school. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet.
Debuting June 5 is the second season of Cruel Summer, Freeform’s young-adult-targeted anthology drama series. Much like the series’ first season, the show’s sophomore campaign will revolve around an incident that affects the lives of two main characters over a three-year span.
Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood star in the 10-episode series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 5 to June 11. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:
June 6: 30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World (sports documentary), ESPN
June 6: Burden of Proof (documentary series), HBO
June 7: Arnold (documentary series), Netflix
June 7: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (returning series), FXX
June 7: Somewhere Boy (drama), Hulu
June 8: Based On a True Story (dramedy), Peacock
June 9: The Crowded Room (drama), Apple TV Plus
June 9: Flamin’ Hot (drama), Hulu and Disney Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.