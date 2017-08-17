Nevada Joins FirstNet Team

Nevada becomes the 15th state, and third this week, to agree to the state plan for the government-backed national interoperable broadband network being managed by AT&T. The other two sign-ups were Arizona and Kansas.

Both FirstNet and AT&T were trumpeting the addition, which came a day after Verizon said it would offer an alternative core emergency network—states are free to team up with someone other than AT&T so long as the result is interoperable with FirstNet.

“Governor Sandoval’s decision to join FirstNet demonstrates his strong commitment to public safety,” said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth in a statement. “This decision puts 21st century technology over a modern, broadband platform in the hands of the state’s first responders, giving them access to the speed, bandwidth and priority services they need. FirstNet looks forward to continued efforts with public safety to ensure this network is built to meet their unique needs across the state – from remote locales to populous cities.”

"The FirstNet/AT&T public-private partnership is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to create a nationwide, dedicated FirstNet core just for public safety that will soon route and encrypt all FirstNet traffic, creating the highly secure environment public safety requires," said AT&T.



