Neutrality Groups Diss Government Web 'Blocking'

The U.S. International Trade Commission has asserted the authority to block Internet transmissions, according to some net-neutrality advocates who are crying foul over the decision.

In a letter Friday (April 10) to the ITC, 28 organizations and individuals took issue with a decision by the commission last fall, which concluded that the ITC's authority to prevent the importation of infringing products extended to digital models, data and treatment plans for dental appliances.

The groups were a Who's Who of net-neutrality fans including the ACLU, Free Press, Fight for the Future and Public Knowledge.

