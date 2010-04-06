Network Neutrality Supporters Back FCC After Court of Appeals Decision

The FCC is getting support from network neutrality fans on

Capitol Hill and elsewhere in Washington

after Tuesday's (Apr. 6) D.C. Court of Appeals ruling that calls some of the

commission's authority into question.

The FCC will likely need clear authority if it is to help

implement the national broadband plan, and certainly in its effort to codify

and expand the network neutrality guidelines it used to find Comcast wanting in

its network management of BitTorrent.

"Clearly, the court's decision must not be the final word on

this vitally important matter, and I intend to work vigorously to ensure an

open Internet for generations to come," said Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who has

proposed network neutrality legislation,

Markey said what the court had done was "[throw] out the

previous commission's shoddy legal theories." Though the court also threw out the

justifications provided for those theories by the current commission's

attorneys. "In light of the court's ruling," he said, "I encourage

the current commission to take any actions necessary to ensure that consumers

and competition are protected on the Internet. It is important to note that the

Court neither called into question the wisdom of network neutrality policies

nor did it exonerate Comcast for its unreasonable interference with lawful

consumer Internet use."

The court confined its decision to the issue of jurisdiction

over network management practices; a jurisdiction it said the FCC failed to

justify under broad ancillary authority.

"We are now at a crucial crossroads - do we preserve the

historic openness of the Internet, which has made it the most successful

communications medium of all time, or do we enable Comcast and other

communications colossi to erect fast lanes and slow lanes that stifle the

ingenuity and investment that have characterized the Internet since its

inception?"

Free Press, which was one of those taking issue with

Comcast's impeding of BitTorrent uploads, said the court decision has forced

the FCC into an "existential crisis" that leaves it unable to protect

consumers. In a statement, Free Press Research Director Derek Turner said that

while this FCC did not create the existential crisis, it now has no choice but

to face these tough jurisdictional questions head on, and do what is necessary

to protect consumers and promote competition."

Free Press has suggested that if the court did vacate the

BitTorrent decision, the commission might have to reclassify some part of

Internet access as a Title II telecommunications service subject to mandatory

access regulations, rather than a more lightly-regulated information

service--its current Title I classification--that does not subject it to access

or rate regulations.

Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), who chairs the Senate

Communications Subcommittee, said he was not advocating the FCC reclassify

broadband service, but he did almost everything but. "I absolutely believe

they maintain that legal authority and it would be entirely consistent with the

history of communications law in our country if they did," Kerry said in a

statement. In fact, in cases involving FCC classification of services,

the Supreme Court has always deferred to the agency. It is likely to

continue doing so if the agency reversed and provided a strong rationale for

updating the Bush era classification of broadband service."

And if the FCC can't find a way to reclassify it, Kerry

suggested he would help come up with some other way to make its authority over

the Internet clear. "In the long run, we may need a new legal and

regulatory framework for broadband, especially if reclassifying broadband as a

telecommunications service proves too difficult to administer," he said.

"I am willing to work with all interested parties on the construction of

that framework."