Network Affiliates to Gather at NAB Show in April

The affiliates boards representing the four senior broadcast networks will meet at the NAB show in Las Vegas in April, while the affiliates bodies from Fox and The CW convene as well.

The ABC affiliates board, chaired by Bill Hoffman, meets April 15. The CBS board, chaired by Wayne Daugherty, and the Fox board, chaired by Steve Pruett, meet April 16. April 17 sees the NBC affiliates board, fronted by Brian Lawlor, and the Fox affiliates body meet.

The CW holds its affiliates group meeting April 18. Around 75 people on the affiliate side turned up for "Coffee With The CW" last year, the network's first NAB show get-together with its partner stations.

"Having our CBS Television Network Affiliate Association Board meeting in conjunction with the NAB Show makes it one of the more productive meetings of the year on many levels," said Daugherty, Raycom Media's COO. "Year-after-year, the NAB Show is a fertile environment for broadcast executives, engineers, news personnel and management. It provides a one-stop-shop to learn about technology, policy and business solutions that are revolutionizing our business."

The 2012 NAB Show marks the fifth consecutive year that the Fox affiliates will meet in conjunction with the confab.

"Executives take advantage of the opportunity to meet and explore the broadcast industry's latest technological innovations at the world's largest electronic media event," said NAB executive VP of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "We look forward to hosting successful network affiliate meetings again at this year's show."