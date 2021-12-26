Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Returns in March

Netflix will return its Emmy-nominated drama series Bridgerton for its second season on March 25, the streaming service announced Christmas Day --the first anniversary of the show's debut.

Bridgerton's second season will follow the exploits of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he seeks a wife, according to the streaming service. The series, from producer Shonda Rhimes, drew 12 Emmy Awards nominations, including an Outstanding Drama Series nod.

Bridgerton season one star and Emmy-nominated actor Regé-Jean Page will not return for the show's second season, but actors coming back for the series' sophomore campaign include Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Will Tilston and Luke Thompson. ■