Netflix Tops Among ‘Must-Keep’ TV Brands for Fifth-Straight Year

Netflix was again the top choice of viewers responding to an annual Solutions Research Group survey of “must-keep” TV services that also saw a surge in consumer interest for free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels.

The survey of 1,400 U.S. consumers age 12 and up conducted in May found Netflix was the top choice for consumers for the fifth straight year, with ABC, Prime Video, CBS and Fox all finishing in the top five.

Hulu, NBC, Disney Plus, ESPN and Peacock rounded out the top 10 list, according to SRG. Climbing on the 2024 survey were FAST streaming brands Tubi (14) and Pluto TV (20) after debuting on last year’s list at No. 28 and No. 35, respectively. (To see the full top 20, please scroll to the bottom of this story).

(Image credit: Solutions Research Group)

Other services showing positive momentum in the survey include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, National Geographic, Apple TV Plus, MTV and Ion, according to SRG.

Netflix also topped the list among African-American and Latinx viewers, said SRG.

Among 18-to-34-year-old viewers, Netflix was tops for the eighth straight year, followed by Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus and ABC. Netflix was also No. 1 among men 18-49, according to SRG.

Netflix also extended its winning streak among women 25-54 to six years, as streamers secured seven of the top 10 “must-keep” brands in the demo, per SRG.

SRG said the survey sample design is inclusive and balanced by geography, gender and ethnicity according to known-universe parameters for the U.S. population.