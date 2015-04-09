Netflix Responds to FCC Peering Info Request

Streaming service Netflix this week responded to the Federal Communications Commission's request for data on interconnection, providng the agency with a raft of figures, almost all of them redacted as highly confidential.

The FCC's Dec. 19 request came in its review of the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger, and at least the commission will see what Netflix says it costs to deliver its service, including paying for interconnection.

Netflix, which has asked the FCC to block the Comcast-TWC deal, talked of the six "large terminating" Internet service providers that have "demanded payment," and the ones who have gotten it – Comcast, TWC, AT&T and Verizon.

