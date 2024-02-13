Netflix Renews ‘Survival Of The Thickest’ Comedy Series
Series star Michelle Buteau also sets new comedy special
Netflix will bring back its original comedy series Survival of the Thickest for a second season and has set a new comedy special for series’ star Michelle Buteau.
Survival of the Thickest stars Buteau as a Black, plus-size and newly single woman looking to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist with the support of friends and family, according to the streaming service. The series, which recently garnered multiple 2024 NAACP Image Award nominations, also stars Tone Bell, along with recurring guest stars Tasha Smith, Taylor Sele, Garcelle Beauvai, Marouane Zotti and Liza Treyger.
Executive producers for Survival of the Thickest include Buteau, Linda Mendoza, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich and Anne Hong.
Along with the series renewal, Netflix will launch a new stand-up special from Buteau, following her 2020 comedy special, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.
