Netflix Readies for the Departure of Another Off-Net Show: '30 Rock'

Netflix has the sour taste of yet another acquired-series departure -- Ms. Liz Lemon herself.

All seven seasons of the NBC Studios-produced sitcom 30 Rock will exit Netflix effective July 31, following the expiration of the streaming company's one-year deal to license the show.

Comcast/NBCUniversal's own subscription video-on-demand platform Peacock will now be the home base for 30 Rock, but you can also stream the series on Comcast JV Hulu, as well as The Roku Channel.

Created by and starring former Saturday Night Live player Tina Fey, and co-starring Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock ran on NBC from 2006-2013, winning 16 Primetime Emmys.

The series hasn't ranked among Netflix's biggest off-net audience getters. In fact, it hasn't ranked on Netflix's "Global Top 10" English-language series, so it's difficult to tell how much audience it's getting for Netflix.

The 30 Rock departure does, however, add to a steady drumbeat of series exits recently, which included standout procedural Criminal Minds' return home to Paramount Plus at the end of May. ■