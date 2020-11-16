Netflix Poaches NBC’s Tracey Pakosta, Names Her Head of Comedy

The comings and goings among Netflix’s top ranks continued Monday, with the streaming service naming longtime NBCUniversal TV executive Tracey Pakosta head of comedy.

Pakosta had been at NBCU since 2011 and had previously worked under former Universal Television chief Bela Bajaria, who was recently named head of global TV for Netflix. Pakosta had held the title of co-president of scripted programming for NBC.

At Netflix, she’ll oversee development and current programming, including adult animation and live-action family comedies, as well as stand-up and comedy formats.

Lisa Nishimura, who had overseen Netflix’s stand-up specials as VP of original documentary and comedy, now—according to Nishimura's LinkedIn profile—has the title of “VP of original feature film and documentary programming.”

“I’ve spent many hours watching as a fan, and now I am incredibly excited to join Bela and the Netflix original series team,” Pakosta said in a statement. “Comedy is my favorite playground, and I can’t wait to partner with all of the like-minded creators to make people laugh – we really need it!”

Pakosta joined NBCU in 2011 as executive VP of comedy development for Universal Television. She’s credited with helping develop and launch comedy series including The Good Place, Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among other shows.

Bajaria took over in September from long-time TV chief Cynthia Holland.

Holland’s exit was followed by departures from other longtime Netflix executives, including Channing Dungey and Anna Lee.