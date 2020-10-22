Netflix Loses Another Top-level Exec: Anna Lee Heads to Deluxe

Netflix executive Anna Lee, a 12-year veteran of the streaming giant, is leaving the company to serve as chief strategy officer for media services vendor Deluxe.

The Los Angeles-based Wharton cum laude left German media services giant Bertelsmann AG for Netflix in 2008, with the DVD business beginning to ebb. Lee started out with Netflix at the title of VP of supply chain development.

But starting in 2011, when she was upped to VP of content acquisition, she steadily began adding to her job title: she tacked on head of global content services in 2012; and head of global screenings, talent relations and awards in July 2019.

Lee’s departure follows the exit of former Netflix VP of original series, Channing Dungey, who just landed as the replacement for Peter Roth at Warner Bros. TV Group. And among other Netflix comings and goings, longtime original series chief Cindy Holland left last month, replaced by Bela Bajaria.

At Deluxe, Lee will report directly to CEO Cyril Drabinsky and will be responsible for “developing, communicating, executing and sustaining strategic initiatives for the company.”

She also won't have the sword of Netflix's infamous company culture memo, and all the super high, (and perhaps arbitrary?) performance benchmarks that comes with it, hanging over her head on a monthly basis.

“Anna is an exceptional leader and her experience in digital cinema, supply-chain workflows, and the global OTT space will ensure that Deluxe can maximize opportunities given the dramatic shifts in the marketplace,” Drabinsky said in a statement.