Netflix’s Holland Out, Bajaria Upped in Originals Leadership Streamlining

Netflix has announced a major shakeup to its TV content leadership, with Cindy Holland exiting after 18 years with the company and the well-regarded Bela Bajaria stepping up to the role of VP of global TV.

Bajaria, who joined Netflix in 2016, leaving her role as president of Universal Television and most recently serving as VP of local language originals, will serve alongside Scott Stuber, VP of original films for the streaming service, with both reporting to co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Bajaria will now be in charge of both English and local language original TV series, including scripted, unscripted and limited series.

“Since becoming co-CEO, I’ve wanted to simplify the way our content teams operate—with one global film team led by Scott Stuber and one for TV, which will now be led by Bela Bajaria,” Sarandos said in a statement.

"These kinds of changes are never easy, and I am enormously grateful to Cindy Holland for everything she has done over the last 18 years at Netflix—first licensing DVDs and then as the driving force behind our first eight years of English original series,” Sarandos added. “Cindy’s been a great champion of creators and the power that comes from seeing more perspectives reflected on screen — launching enduring dramas like Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things and The Crown. Most important of all she’s been a fabulous colleague. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Added Holland: “It has been a real joy to lead the original series team for the last eight years. From transitioning the company out of DVDs into streaming, to launching our first slate of original series and documentaries, I've loved every moment. I am proud of the impact and the diversity of the stories we’ve brought to audiences around the world, and to have worked with some of the most inspiring creators and executives in our business.”