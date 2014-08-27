Netflix Petitions FCC to Block Comcast/TWC

No big surprise here, but Netflix has petitioned the FCC to deny the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger, citing interconnection issues as a big reason.

Netflix has complained that the paid peering deal it struck with Comcast (and subsequently with TWC) was essentially under duress and to prevent Comcast from slowing or degrading its traffic. Comcast has disputed that characterization.

The company argues both Comcast and TWC have already demonstrated their ability to leverage interconnection control to raise costs (the paid peering deals) and foreclose OVDs.

