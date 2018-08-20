Netflix Orders Season Three of ‘GLOW’

Netflix has renewed comedy series GLOW for a third season, which will feature 10 episodes. The show, about a female wrestling show in the 80s, was nominated for an outstanding comedy Emmy.

GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder, played by Alison Brie, a struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she gets into women's wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into the working world.

Marc Maron plays Sam Sylvia, a washed-up, B-movie director who leads this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.



GLOW is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Both are executive producers and showrunners. The other executive producers are Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley.