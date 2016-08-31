Netflix Orders Science Guy's ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’

Netflix will debut Bill Nye Saves the World, hosted by the famed scientist and inventor, in spring 2017. Nye hosted Bill Nye the Science Guy in syndication for five years. Each episode of the new show will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, says Netflix, “dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders or titans of industry.”

“Since the start of the Science Guy show, I’ve been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science,” said Nye. “Today, I’m excited to be working with Netflix on a new show, where we’ll discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”

Related: Netflix Sets Season 2 for ‘Stranger Things’

Nye will bring in guests and conduct experiments and ultimately let the facts reveal the truth.

Michael Naidus, formerly of The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson, is showrunner and executive producer.

Related: Netflix Greenlights Stoller’s ‘Friends From College’

Bill Nye Saves the World is produced for Netflix by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein and Julie Pizzi are executive producers for Bunim/Murray. Comedian Mike Drucker is head comedy writer while astronomer Phil Plait is head science writer.