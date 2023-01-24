Netflix Makes Some Awards Noise as 'All Quiet On the Western Front' Receives 9 Oscar Noms
And 'Glass Onion' receives nod for Best Adapted Screenplay
Netflix appears to still be very much in the business of making and acquiring weighty adult dramatic films tied to the showbiz awards season, following yet another pricy Sundance purchase and the reception of nine Oscar nominations Tuesday for its German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, including Best Picture.
In addition to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' top prize, All Quiet on the Western Front also received Academy Awards nominations for its screenplay, cinematography and visual effects.
And wait, there's more -- Netflix's Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, also received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.
It was an auspicious Oscar nominations campaign for Netflix, given how little audience traction recent prestige titles, which also include Christian Bale film The Pale Blue Eye, have had on the platform.
Released in late October, All Quiet on the Western Front topped out at just under 40 million viewing hours for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6.
Netflix, meanwhile, announced a 2023 domestic film slate last week that was sligthly smaller than last year's, with resources diverted to local-language hot zones including Korea.
However, on Monday, the company reportedly spent around $20 million to acquire a weighty indie relationship drama, Fair Play, at the Sundance Film Festival.
