Netflix Pays $20 Million for Workplace Drama ‘Fair Play’ at Sundance
Big deal finally emerges from previously ice-cold Sundance festival market
Netflix decisively signaled Monday that it is far from through with the often pricey prestige indie film business, successfully bidding a widely reported $20 million at the Sundance Film Festival to acquire director workplace relationship drama Fair Play.
The film, produced by MRC and T-Street, stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich as engaged employees of a cutthroat New York hedge fund whose relationship begins to unravel when Dynevor’s Emily receives an unexpected promotion to a level above Ehrenreich's Luke.
Fair Play was directed by Chloe Domont, a 35-year-old feature-film first-timer whose previous experience included directing episodes of HBO’s Dwayne Johnson series Ballers and Showtime’s Billions.
Fair Play has a solid 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson noting, "It’s a grim, dynamic thriller, one that sets workplace and home crashing into one another in a small symphony of beautiful disharmony."
As Next TV correspondent David Bloom noted Sunday from Park City, Utah, the buzz at Sundance over the weekend was that the streaming companies — now facing economic headwinds driven by a suddenly streaming-bearish Wall Street — were demurring on expensive acquisitions, such as the $25 million Apple paid for eventual Oscar Best Picture winner CODA in 2021.
And for its part, Netflix — which broke through with its own Best Picture Oscar for Roma four years ago — hasn't had a huge amount of success this trophy cycle with prestige dramas All Quiet on the Western Front and The Pale Blue Eye.
Still, Netflix's bold bid for Fair Play — which reportedly beat out rival bids from Searchlight and half a dozen other aspirants — comes as the streaming giant is spending slightly less for content than it used to, and allocating more of its budget to local-language productions.
In fact, a Netflix insider conceded to Next TV that this year‘s domestic release slate, announced last week, is notably smaller than 2022's.
Also last week, Netflix revealed that it spent $16.84 billion for content in 2022, 4.9% less than in 2021, when it spent $17.7 billion on movies and shows. ▪️
