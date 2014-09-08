Netflix Joins Internet Slowdown Protest

Netflix has joined the symbolic Internet Slowdown Day protest scheduled for Sept. 10.

The protest is meant to send a message to the FCC to keep the Internet free of fast and slow lanes. For many that means reclassifying ISP's under common carrier regs to make sure there is no opportunity for anti-competitive paid priority.

Netflix argues that the FCC should also regulate paid peering agreements between it and Comcast, AT&T, Time Warner Cable and others as part of its new network neutrality rules.

