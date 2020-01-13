Netflix, HBO Rule Critics Choice Awards
Netflix and HBO were the big winners during Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, securing the most wins in the television category.
HBO led all services with six awards, including best drama series for Succession, according to the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Netflix took home five awards in the television category and nine overall awards, including theatrical films.
Amazon’s Fleabag won three awards, including best comedy series, to top all shows. The win was the third best comedy series accolade for Fleabag this awards season, matching its Emmy and Golden Globes awards.
Actor Taye Diggs hosted Sunday's live Critics Choice Awards telecast, which aired on The CW network. A partial list of The Critics Choice Awards winners in the television category are as follows:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong, Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King, Watchmen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart, Watchmen
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader, Barry
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman
BEST TALK SHOW
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Night with Seth Meyers
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons
