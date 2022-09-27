Netflix Drums Up ‘Entergalactic’ Adult Animated Music Special

Netflix drops a new adult animated special based on the music of Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi with the September 30 premiere of Entergalactic.

The special, produced by Mescudi and Kenya Barris (Black-ish), fuses animation with songs from Kid Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name, said the streaming service. Entergalactic follows the exploits of a young man who attempts to balance success and love when moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor, Netflix said.

Entergalactic’s cast features the voices of Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign, Keith David and Timothée Chalamet. ■