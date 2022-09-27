Netflix Drums Up ‘Entergalactic’ Adult Animated Music Special
Kenya Barris, Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi-produced project debuts September 30
Netflix drops a new adult animated special based on the music of Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi with the September 30 premiere of Entergalactic.
The special, produced by Mescudi and Kenya Barris (Black-ish), fuses animation with songs from Kid Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name, said the streaming service. Entergalactic follows the exploits of a young man who attempts to balance success and love when moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor, Netflix said.
Also: 'The Crown' Season Five Arrives in November
Entergalactic’s cast features the voices of Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign, Keith David and Timothée Chalamet. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
