Netflix CEO: Some Big ISPs 'Extracting A Toll Because They Can'

Netflix agreed to an interconnection deal with Comcast last month that aims to boost the quality of its video streams in the MSO's markets, but that doesn't mean Netflix was thrilled to be on the paying end of it.

In fact, it's now clear that Netflix believes it acquiesced amid the power wielded by the nation's largest broadband ISP.

Marking Netflix's strongest stance on the topic of network neutrality, CEO Reed Hastings posted a blog on Thursday arguing that "stronger" network neutrality rules are needed, and that ISPs should be prevented from charging an "arbitrary tax" for interconnections to services like Netflix.

