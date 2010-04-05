NetCompetition: FCC Contemplating 'Overreaching Regulatory Hubris."

NetCompetition.org says that the FCC's proposed open internet regulations and the possibility that it could reclassify the Internet as it does the more heavily regulated phone service would be the worst thing possible for the FCC's national broadband plan.

That came in comments to the FCC by NetCompetition.org Chairman Scott Cleland. The deadline for reply comments in the FCC's proposed expansion and codification of its open Internet guidelines are due April 8.

Cleland said that net neutrality regs would be "over-reaching regulatory hubris" tantamount to a "de-competition" policy, while classifying broadband the same as dial-up phone service would "debilitate the dynamism of the Internet."

NetCompetition members include the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, the American Cable Association, Comcast, Verizon, Time Warner, AT&T.