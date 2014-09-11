Net Slowdowners Say Protest Generated 722,364 FCC Comments

Organizers of the symbolic Internet Slowdown campaign claim that as of last night (Sept. 10) at 10 p.m. its protest and call for action had generated 722,364 network neutrality comments to the FCC. The docket already boasted more than a million comments.

The official deadline for comments is Sept. 15, though the FCC actually accepts them after. Final figures – at least one site, and likely more, was still carrying the icon Thursday — will be available from Battle for the Net.

According to organizers, which included Demand Progress, Engine Advocacy, Fight for the Future and the Free Press Action Fund, the campaign also generated over 2 million e-mails to Congress and almost 300,000 phone calls.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.