Net Neutrality Still on the Agenda

The FCC released its agenda for the Dec. 21 public meeting and a vote on proposed network neutrality rules remains on the docket.



"The Commission will consider a Report and Order adopting basic rules of the road to preserve the open Internet as a platform for innovation, investment, competition, and free expression," the sunshine notice says, which is issued a week before the meeting.



But the item is actually second on the agenda after a vote on transitioning voice-only 911 to a broadband-enabled network.



Chairman Julius Genachowski has proposed expanding and clarifying network neutrality rules under Title I authority, which has gotten the qualified support of industry. He has two definite votes against in the two Republican commissioners, but at least one Democratic vote is not a lock, according to an aide,, and could depend on edits and language changes to the draft before the vote.

