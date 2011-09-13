Net Neutrality Rules Signed Off On by OMB

Anyone wishing to challenge the FCC's new network neutrality rules in court will get their chance in the next two or three weeks after the Office of Management and Budget signed off on the paperwork collection portions of the rules Sept. 9.

An FCC spokesman confirmed the sign-off, which was reported by National Journal. They won't take effect until 60 days after their publication, which means almost a year after they were approved in December 2010, but can be taken to court as soon as they are published.

Republicans have slammed the rules as government overregulation and the House Energy & Commerce Committee leadership is looking into how the decision was made.